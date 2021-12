San Diego Human Society celebrates the new year with $22 adoption fees for adult dogs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane society is making pet adoptions easier this new year.

They’re ringing in 2022 with $22 adoption fees for adult dogs!

Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at the San Diego Humane Society, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the program.