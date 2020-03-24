San Diego Humane Society donates 35 tons of pet supplies for families in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society will be distributing more than 70,000 pounds of pet food and supplies across San Diego County to pet families who need extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the PAWS San Diego pantry program, anyone can visit the Humane Society’s campus locations in Escondido, Oceanside or San Diego between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up a bag of dog or cat food, as well as other supplies, such as cat litter, pet treats and pet beds while supplies last.

The group is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Unified School District and other human service groups serving seniors in our community to make pet food available at their distribution sites. Further, pet food has also been distributed to the society’s partner dog and cat rescue partners for the pets in their care.

“These are hard times, but we’re in this together,” said PAWS San Diego director Geraldine D’Silva. “We will do everything we can to keep pets with their families, where they belong, and out of the shelter.”

PAWS San Diego helps people keep their pets by providing essential pet services and support to families living with low incomes all over San Diego County.

Visit sdhumane.org to stay updated on the latest information regarding the program and the COVID-19 outbreak.