San Diego Humane Society extends promotion to waive adoption fees for pets through May 19th





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society is extending it’s promotion to waive adoption fees for small animals and adult dogs seven months and older through Thursday, May 19, 2022.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Humane Society to get more details on how you can help give these dogs a forever home!

Beautiful Mina (355013) is loving her belly rubs from ⁦@KMcKinnonKUSI⁩ on ⁦@KUSINews⁩. This sweet senior is available for adoption at our San Diego Campus as we waive fees for all adult dogs. https://t.co/elaDGiK8CD. pic.twitter.com/mDjB8cUwsq — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 16, 2022