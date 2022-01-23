San Diego Humane Society holds Wildlife Baby Shower ahead of busy spring season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Human Society has a put a call out to the public for items to help their wildlife babies.

Andy Blue, Director of the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Campus, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss their wildlife baby shower.

During spring, thousands of young wild animals rely on the Society for lifesaving care.

To donate visit www.sdhumane.org/programs/project-wildlife/baby-shower.html