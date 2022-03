San Diego Humane Society hosts online baby registry for their Kitten Shower

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the San Diego Humane Society to talk more about their Kitten Shower.

In the coming months the SD Humane Society will see thousands of kittens come through their doors and they need your help to prepare for all the babies.

Call it a Baby Shower for little mittens! You can learn how you can help HERE

