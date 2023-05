San Diego Humane Society hosts Walk for Animals in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society will invite animal lovers from across San Diego to take part in the Walk for Animals at NTC Park in Liberty Station on May 6.

Thousands of supporters and furry friends will make a difference in a walk to raise funds for homeless pets, rescues, and injured wildlife.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Director of Public Relations Nina Thompson of SD Humane to discuss the event.