San Diego Humane Society moves to telephone pet adoptions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society has changed its adoption process to a socially-distant experience, allowing prospective pet owners adhering to California’s stay-at-home order to adopt a new furry friend from afar.

An adoption counselor will call the prospective adopter to conduct a consultation over the phone to discuss available animals and help the adopter choose the pet which best fits their lifestyle. Once the pet is adopted, the adopter can drive up to the campus and staff will help safely load the animal into the adopter’s car.

Humane Society campuses in Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego are open by appointment only each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested adopters should call the society at 619-299-7012 to make an appointment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting significant challenges for San Diego Humane Society’s lifesaving work, but it is imperative that we continue to find homes for the animals in our care,” said SDHS President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman. “The flow of animals into shelters will not cease due to this virus, so we are pleased to be able to continue providing adoption services in this way.”

San Diego Humane Society is encouraging any community member who is able to open their home and heart to a shelter pet in need. The organization currently has more than 100 pets available for adoption.