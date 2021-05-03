San Diego Humane Society offers low-cost microchipping services for $25

MORENA (KUSI)-

The San Diego Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to microchip their pets during the month of May.

National Chip Your Pet Month serves as an important reminder to protect pets from getting lost.

San Diego Humane Society is encouraging pet parents to microchip their pets during the month of May, officially recognized as National Chip Your Pet Month. If the pet is already microchipped, pet owners should also confirm that the contact information correlated with the chip is current.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at the Humane Society to talk about why it’s so important to microchip.

One in three pets will become lost at some point during their lives. Nobody thinks it will happen to them — until it does. Every year, San Diego Humane Society receives nearly 15,000 stray pets and only 25% of them are reunited with their families. A microchip with current information and a collar with tags will improve the chance that a pet returns home if lost or stolen.

Microchipping is permanent pet identification. The process is safe, simple and designed to quickly identify lost pets and reunite them with their owners. The microchip, which is about the size of a grain of rice (12mm), is injected beneath the surface of the pet’s skin between the shoulder blades. The process is similar to a routine shot, takes only a few seconds and your pet will not react any more than they would to a vaccination. No anesthetic is required. The chip transmits the identification number to a scanner, which displays the number on the screen. Veterinary offices and shelters can quickly scan lost pets for microchips and contact owners. It is essential for pet parents to keep their microchip contact information up-to-date when they change phone numbers or move.

San Diego Humane Society offers low-cost microchipping services for $25. To make an appointment, visit sdhumane.org/microchip.