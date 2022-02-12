San Diego Humane Society offers special Valentine’s Day deals for pet adoptions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Can’t buy love? Adopt it! The San Diego Humane Society is looking to help owners adopt pets this Valentine’s Day by reducing fees for all adult animals (excluding livestock) to $14 from Feb. 11-13.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside, and San Diego.

To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.

Nina Thompson, Director of Public Relations at San Diego Humane Society, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the Valentine’s Day adoption specials.