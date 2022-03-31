San Diego Humane Society President deploys on trip to help Ukrainian pets
POLAND (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman, DVM, has deployed to Przemyśl, Poland on a 10-day mission to provide veterinary care, help set up a border crossing veterinary clinic and make arrangements for additional San Diego Humane Society veterinarians and animal care staff to support pets impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Dr. Weitzman checked in with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego from Poland to share an update on his trip, what he’s been able to do so far, and what they still need help with.
Weitzman has been documenting parts of his mission on the @SDHumane Twitter account.