San Diego Humane Society President deploys on trip to help Ukrainian pets

POLAND (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman, DVM, has deployed to Przemyśl, Poland on a 10-day mission to provide veterinary care, help set up a border crossing veterinary clinic and make arrangements for additional San Diego Humane Society veterinarians and animal care staff to support pets impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Dr. Weitzman checked in with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego from Poland to share an update on his trip, what he’s been able to do so far, and what they still need help with.

Weitzman has been documenting parts of his mission on the @SDHumane Twitter account.

Day 1 in Poland (2/2): Dr. Weitzman also went to the ADA Foundation’s donation storage in Fredropol. He helped organize donations from around the world; including syringes, antibiotics, de-wormers, gloves, bandages and 1,000s of lbs. of food. #WarInUkraine2022 #AmplifyTheGood pic.twitter.com/KYHbZH8qAj — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) March 29, 2022

Day 2 in Poland (2/3). Dr. Weitzman takes us inside the @ifawglobal veterinary tent at the border crossing checkpoint, where he will assist with veterinary needs over the coming days. #WarInUkraine2022. #AmplifyTheGood pic.twitter.com/mPEvUnYf1J — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) March 30, 2022

Day 3 in Poland: The stray dog rescued off the street earlier, has been named Slava (Glory) and is now resting comfortably in @IFAWglobal’s vet tent at the border with Ukraine. SDHS President Dr. Weitzman did an exam and says the dog appears healthy. #WarInUkraine2022 pic.twitter.com/XknqZubWRW — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) March 31, 2022