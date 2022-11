San Diego Humane Society seeks volunteers for holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following the pandemic’s surge of pet adoptions, shelters are sadly at record capacity in 2022.

The San Diego Humane Society is seeking for volunteers heading into the holiday season to assist with the pets awaiting homes.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Humane Society in Morena Valley to talk about volunteer programs and the needs of the shelters.