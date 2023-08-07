San Diego Humane Society transports 300+ small pets to Arizona facility

More than 300 small pets from San Diego Humane Society are on their way to Arizona for a new chance at finding loving families.



The mass transport — the largest in San Diego Humane Society’s history — will alleviate some of the pressure on our shelters, which set a new record of 2,584 animals in care on July 7, 2023. As of today, they are still at 175% capacity for dogs and 176% capacity for cats in their care.



At 5:30 this morning, SDHS started carefully loading rabbits, Guinea pigs, hamsters and rats into transport crates and then into an air-conditioned truck. Staff departed San Diego Campus at 8:30 a.m. and headed towards The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSAZ) in Tucson. HSSAZ has a low inventory of small pets available for adoption and will also work with their local rescue partners to place these deserving pets into homes.



Because San Diego Humane Society has reached such a critical level with pets in care, they are asking the community to help by volunteering or fostering animals.