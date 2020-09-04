San Diego Hunger Coalition and its 150+ partners raise awareness of hunger during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is Hunger Awareness Month! This year is all about how we, as a community, come together to create a Hunger Free San Diego. In the face of a global pandemic, with economic hardship and food insecurity at an all-time high, now is the time to rethink our hunger relief system.

San Diego Hunger Coalition President and CEO, Anahid Brakke, joined us to talk more about what they are doing for Hunger Awareness Month.

For more information visit: Getcalfresh.org