San Diego Hunger Coalition partners with school districts to provide meals during the COVID-19 pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The pandemic has had a huge impact on school children and their nutrition. In school districts around San Diego County, meals are still being provided for children from low income families, who are enrolled in free or low priced meal programs.

With the fear of COVID-19 and the closings of schools, districts are delivering those meals through weekday drive-up deliveries.

There are about 145 school sites around the county that are delivering meals with this kind of service. Precautions are being taken; the school supplied meals and an extra box of groceries donated from Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank on the day we came to observe were not being passed from hand to hand. The food went right into the trunk.

Anahid Brakke with the San Diego Hunger Coalition estimates that only about 10 percent of the students enrolled in the federally subsidized meals programs in the county are taking advantage of these drive-through deliveries.

A new $300,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation is being used to prime the pumps so that districts, non-profits and county agencies can get more meals out to hundreds of thousands of students in San Diego County.

About 58% of the students who attend schools in the San Diego Unified School District are enrolled in free or reduced price meal programs. The district says, next week, it will add more school delivery locations and expand the number of meals.

To find the meal service site closest to you, you can check out the website for the San Diego Hunger Coalition; sandiegohungercoalition.org.