San Diego hurtles toward $5-a-gallon gasoline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2019, Thursday, rising 8 cents to $4.975, its 14th record in 16 days.

KUSI’s Theresa Sardina was out to get us more details on why the gas continues to grow.

The average price has risen 28 of the past 31 days, increasing 35.1 cents, including 3.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 19.2 cents more than one week ago, 31.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.232 greater than one year ago.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with David Hackett, President of Stillwater Associates, about the gas prices.