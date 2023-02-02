San Diego Icon, Dee Sanford, discusses importance of Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As KUSI continues to showcase and honor Black History Month, San Diego Icon Dee Sanford joined Good Morning San Diego to share the story of a Black inventor, whose creations are still benefitting people today.

Dee Sanford provided KUSI News with the following information on Michael Croslin’s life:

Michael Croslin was born in St. Croix in 1933 held over 42 patents. He invented digital blood pressure and pulse monitoring devices (the Medtek 410 and 420) that allowed for more precise vital sign assessments and treatment.

He later perfected his Medtek devices to accommodate air pressure changes and surrounding noise. With those improvements, the Medtek 420 is used in emergency evacuation helicopters. Michael Croslin was abandoned as a baby.

Although he was taken in by a family in St. Croix and named Miguel Britto, he fled to the mainland United States for better career opportunities and eventually settled in Wisconsin where he was taken in by the Croslin family. Despite his rough beginnings, Michael Croslin was a high school graduate by the age of 14, a college graduate by 17, and earned two master’s degrees and became a trained pilot serving in the Air Force during Vietnam and the Korean War.

In the 80s, Croslin’s Medtek company had $8 million in sales even before securing the government contracts for his improved devices. Medtek Corporation is still thriving. Michael Croslin is 87 and continues to be a shareholder.