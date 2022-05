San Diego immigration attorney discusses issues of Title 42 at southern border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To combat the spread of COVID-19, former president Donald Trump established Title 42 to allow border agents to expel asylum seekers without due process at the U.S.’s southern border.

Now, that order is expected to end on May 23.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of what remains of Title 42.