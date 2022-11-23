San Diego International Airport crowds for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.

Diane Tuazon is at the San Diego International Airport where holiday travel was already underway the morning of Nov. 23.