San Diego International Film Festival featuring the documentary ‘Let’s Work’ by Joey Travolta





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Let’s Work will premiere at the San Diego International Film Festival at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17th on the virtual platform. It will be followed by a Q&A panel discussion at 5 p.m. with festival attendees, individuals featured in the documentary, and additional guests that Joey can share.

Let’s Work documents the stories of eight adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and the successful journeys they have taken to find and maintain employment. 2/3 of the film crew consists of students from his film training program who have developmental differences.

Joey Travolta who teaches filmmaking to individuals with developmental disabilities in six dedicated production studios throughout California, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the film.

The San Diego International Film Festival is from October 15th – 18th