San Diego International Film Festival takes place this October





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 20th Anniversary San Diego International Film Festival takes place from Oct. 14 to Oct. 24.

The events will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual events.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the events visit www.sdfilmfest.com

Tonya Mantooth, CEO and Artistic Director of The San Diego International Film Festival, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.