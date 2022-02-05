San Diego International Jewish Film Festival to feature 25 films

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego International Jewish Film Festival opens its curtains Feb. 9-20 with 25 feature films, including eight short films and three TV series.

The 32nd annual event offers screenings virtually or in-person at David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre.

Tickets are $15 per program and $12 for Jewish Community Center members.

Tickets are selling now! To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://www.lfjcc.org/film.

Ryan Isaac, Director of Cultural Arts at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details about the film festival.