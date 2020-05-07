San Diego International Relief Teams provide nearly $100,000 worth of canned goods to the San Diego Food Bank





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego-based International Relief Teams (IRT) is providing the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank with more than $90,000 worth of canned goods to help meet the increased demand for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donated canned goods include black beans, pinto beans, mixed vegetables, and tuna totaling more than 121,000 cans. The food will be delivered in two large truckloads on Thursday, May 7, 2020 and Friday, May 8, 2020.

“International Relief Teams is dedicated to helping families in need. We know that many San Diego families are suffering right now because of the shutdown, and we wanted to help ensure that they can access food they need. We have partnered with the San Diego Food Bank for many years and we are proud to support their extraordinary response to this pandemic,” said Barry La Forgia, International Relief Teams’ Executive Director.

In addition to supporting the Food Bank, International Relief Teams has also provided support in the amount of $10,000 to the San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which is supporting San Diego workers and families most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live at the warehouse in Miramar with all the details.

Donations to support International Relief Teams’ COVID-19 Response can be made at www.irteams.org/donate/covid-19