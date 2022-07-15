San Diego is now in the ‘Orange Tier’. What does that mean?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now the city of LA is talking about increased infections by the BA5 sub variant which could push Los Angeles in the high COVID-19 community level and they’re talking about new mask mandates at the end of the month.

Is San Diego likely to follow and are these potential new mask mandates/requirements valid, or legally enforceable?

Michael Curran with Curran & Curran Law joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss San Diego going into the “Orange Tier” regarding COVID-19.

With the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers, San Diego County moved into the “high” COVID-19 activity level Thursday, however unlike Los Angeles County, no indoor mask-wearing mandate has been announced.

San Diego had been in the medium-risk category since the end of May, but recent spikes in hospitalizations and new cases have led the CDC to increase the risk level for the region.

The county continues to follow the California Department of Public Health’s SMARTER plan, which recommends vaccination, use of masks, testing and treatment among other things.

“San Diegans should take every precaution necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county deputy public health officer. “Most San Diegans have been vaccinated, but with this virus, and with the prevalence and infectivity of the new variants, a booster is highly recommended, especially for people who are immunocompromised or have other comorbidities.”