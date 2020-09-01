San Diego Jewish Academy announces innovative music initiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA) announced Nash@SDJA, an innovative new music initiative that will bring music education to students despite limitations of singing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This completely different approach to music education will provide a unique and engaging experience benefitting all SDJA students,” says Kelley King, Head of Lower School and Associate Head of School for Teaching & Learning. “Especially in these unprecedented times, it is essential that we find the most creative ways to keep our students interested—and learning. Through various lessons on crafting songs, composing lyrics and music, and sharing their personal experiences in the music industry, these musicians and writers will provide an unparalleled first hand narrative of the music industry for our students.”

Nash@SDJA will virtually bring professional songwriters and artists from Nashville to work with students over the first 6 weeks of the school year. Students will learn about the writers/artists, their career paths, the music industry, and about the craft of composing lyrics and music.

Kelley King, Head of Lower School and Associate Head of School for Teaching & Learning along with Musician Anna Vaus, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new program.