San Diego Jewish Federation on Yom HaShoah – Holocaust Day of Remembrance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

In Hebrew, Holocaust Remembrance Day is called Yom Hashoah. When the actual date of Yom Hashoah falls on a Friday, the state of Israel observes Yom Hashoah on the preceding Thursday. When it falls on a Sunday, Yom Hashoah is observed on the following Monday. In the United States, Days of Remembrance runs from the Sunday before Yom Hashoah through the following Sunday.

David Bramzon, Past Chair of the San Diego Jewish Federation, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of the day.