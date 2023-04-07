San Diego judge blocks key element of California handgun law





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego judge became the second U.S. district judge in two weeks to rule that part of California’s Unsafe Handgun Act likely violate the Second Amendment.

Judge Dana Sabraw’s ruling could create legal pathways for Californians to purchase semiautomatic pistols, hundreds of which are currently not on a roster of approved weapons.

Michael Schwartz of the San Diego Gun Owner’s PAC joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue.