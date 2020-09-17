San Diego Latino Health Coalition initiates new COVID-19 prevention strategies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More Latinos get sick or die from COVID-19 than any other group in San Diego County.

Now, with the help of a $750,000 grant from the county, a coalition of non-profits is forging ahead with an innovative strategy to get Latinos tested and treated.

The newly formed San Diego Latino Health Coalition is taking action on several fronts; to educate, as well as to test, trace and treat people with the virus.

Latinos in San Diego County comprise about 34 percent of the population but when it comes to the Coronavirus, their numbers are greater than any other group.

Latinos represent nearly 63 percent of the COVID-19 infections and 48 percent or about one in every two deaths.

Ana Meldoza, with San Ysidro Health said the Coalition is trying something that has not been done before, in working to connect people to health care providers before they get sick or test positive for the Coronavirus.

Without a connection to a health care provider, Meldoza said many people won’t know what to do to manage the virus or protect the health of others.

To build a stronger health and social safety net, the coalition is setting up seven COVID-19 resource centers around San Diego County, where people can find connections to medical care, as well as housing, food and income assistance.

You can find more information about the resource centers at sdlatinohealth.org.