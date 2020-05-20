San Diego launches ‘Better By Bike’ effort during National Bike Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To celebrate National Bike Month and highlight work to improve bicycling infrastructure, the city of San Diego is launching Better By Bike, an outreach and education effort aimed at encouraging more residents to consider commuting by bicycle.

People are urged to ride solo or with family members to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

As a result of the statewide stay-at-home order, vehicle traffic on San Diego freeways and streets has decreased significantly. According to Caltrans, traffic volume on roads statewide is down an average of 35% compared to this time last year.

Commuter bikeways in San Diego are reopening, including the State Route 56 bikeway and the San Diego River bikeway connecting Mission Valley and Ocean Beach.

Still, commuter biking is different than beach cruising, and Joshua Bonnici from the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition joined Good Morning San Diego to share some important safety tips for both drivers and bike riders to keep in mind.

Talking points can include:

• California’s “3-foot rule”

• Sharrows

• Installations of new bike lane and bikeways around the coast of San Diego

• Tips for the new commuting cyclist