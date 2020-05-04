San Diego law enforcement participate in America Strong & United campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Law Enforcement personnel are participating in a new campaign called America Strong & United. This effort is supported unanimously by San Diego County Chiefs’ and Sheriff’s Association leaders to recognize the extraordinary service and sacrifice to our community by first responders and essential workers during this pandemic.

Across the San Diego region first responders, medical personnel, and countless other essential workers are being encouraged to wear the red, white, and blue America Strong and United badge bands and ribbons as a symbol of their daily sacrifice to support our nation in this unprecedented time.

Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the campaign.

“Each day police officers, firefighters, emergency medics, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, grocery and food service workers, and countless others continue to serve while putting their personal health, and the health of their families, at risk. Tragically, first responders around the country have already lost their lives to this terrible pandemic. We mourn their loss, as well as the loss of thousands of other medical personnel, grocery workers, and countless other essential workers. First responders traditionally wear black bands across their badges as a symbol of mourning for a fallen partner,” a release from Chula Vista Police Department said.

The America Strong and United campaign recognizes essential workers serving tirelessly in their own communities and in communities across the country. The campaign is intended to inspire hope and unity whenever an essential worker is seen wearing the America Strong and United badge band or ribbon, as a way to recognize and thank those who are keeping our communities safe, united and functioning, and to honor and remember those we have already lost.

The America Strong and United badge bands and ribbons include three colors to symbolize the sacrifice of essential workers. Blue to represent police officers, healthcare professionals, park rangers and other safety and enforcement professionals. Red to represent firefighters, lifeguards, emergency medical personnel and others in the first responder life-safety fields. White to represent grocery and food service workers, social service providers and volunteers and other essential workers. Together, the red, white, and blue America Strong and United badge bands and ribbons represent all those who continue to serve their communities.



The America Strong and United campaign began in April of 2020 in the City of Chula Vista Police Department (California) and was supported by the non-profit Chula Vista Police Foundation.

It spread quickly around the County of San Diego, and we hope will spread across the State of California and the nation. First responders, medical professionals and all essential workers are encouraged to participate in America Strong and United campaign.