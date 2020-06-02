San Diego law firm files federal lawsuit against Dr. Wilma Wooten over face covering mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego law firm has filed a federal lawsuit against Dr. Wilma Wooten over her face covering mandate.

Areta Law A.P.C. filed the lawsuit against San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, Nick Macchione, and Helen Robbins-Meyer, alleging that the requirement to wear a facial covering when in public violates both U.S and California Constitutional rights.

Areta Law tells KUSI “the lawsuit details through numerous studies how the wearing of either surgical or cloth facial coverings do not help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or protect someone from getting infected by it. Further, the lawsuit alleges little to no asymptomatic transmission.”

Attorney Philip Mauriello Jr. says their goal “is to inform Dr. Wooten and those who created this measure of the science and data that is out there regarding facial coverings and the spread of COVID-19.

Mauriello Jr. discusses the lawsuit in more detail on KUSI News.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court of the Southern District of California on Monday.