San Diego lawyer Mike Aguirre wants Gavin Newsom to put PG&E into a receivership





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new report says that Pacific Gas & Electric failed to conduct inspections in high fire threat districts and violated safety measures in relation to the Zogg fire.

Senate Bill 350 was enacted in June, empowering Governor Gavin Newsom to help place PG&E into a receivership.

So far, the Governor’s office has not proposed a reorganization plan.

San Diego Attorney Mike Aguirre wrote a letter asking Governor Newsom to propose a plan to reorganize PG&E and break it up into eight areas.

Attorney Mike Aguirre joined KUSI News to discuss his letter and explain what it means, and how it impacts you.