San Diego leaders accuse SANDAG of shutting out conservative voices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pushback from certain mayors caught county-wide attention after El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells accused SANDAG of not allotting proper representation to conservative cities in San Diego.

Wells has voiced frustration for months about his city’s lack of meaningful committee representation on the board.

He joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to explain the impact of the situation.