San Diego leaders call for critical investment into water infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, water infrastructure in California has awaited critical repair.

In the midst of perpetual drought and water unavailability, the state has been unable to repair the storage facilities that store water when it does finally rain.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Assemblyman Vince Fong to discuss water infrastructure in the state and in the county.