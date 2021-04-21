San Diego leaders to celebrate Mid-Coast Trolley milestone





SAN DIEGO (KUSU) – Local elected officials and the chancellor of UC San Diego will join the San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans leadership on Wednesday to celebrate significant milestones for the Mid-Coast Trolley project.

They will meet at the future UCSD Health La Jolla Trolley Station, including the realignment of Campus Point Drive.

The Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service by 11 miles and includes two new stations on the UC San Diego campus.