San Diego Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s man and woman of the year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The man and woman of the year candidates were announced by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of San Diego. LLS is a non-profit fighting blood cancer, and relies on campaigns like this one which fund lifesaving research, patient support and education programs, and advocacy efforts that benefit blood cancer patients and their families.

Each year, several men and women volunteer to raise funds for this important cause. But this year it will be even more challenging since the world is in the midst of fighting covid-19.

“There has been no tougher year than 2020 for fundraising,” said Kathlene Seymour, Executive Director of LLS, San Diego and Hawaii. “But we didn’t even consider canceling this year’s effort because our candidates are relentless about finding a cure. Cancer doesn’t stop no matter what else is going on in the world, so we won’t stop either.”

