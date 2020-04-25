San Diego lifeguards and police prepare for reopening of County beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego County leaders suggest local jurisdictions to reopen the ocean beginning Monday morning, local authorities are preparing for people to show up, and want them to know the regulations that will be enforced.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland, and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit about the regulations and how they plan to enforce the rules as people show up.

Nisleit reinforced that no sitting on the beach and no groups of people is allowed. People are strictly able to go to the beach to use the ocean for activities.

And beginning May 1, everyone in San Diego County will be required to wear a face mask when within 6 feet of people outside of your household.