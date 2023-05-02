San Diego local leaders to run for District 4 supervisor seat in special election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors, sans Nathan Fletcher, voted 4-0 to replace Fletcher via special election in the coming months.

Fletcher has not yet officially resigned, but says he will do so come May 15.

Several local leaders have announced that they plan to place a bid for the District 4 supervisorial position, including Janessa Goldbeck, CEO of Vet Voice Foundation and San Diego native. (Above) She joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss why she would make a great county supervisor.

(Above) Reichert joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to talk about her plans to run.

(Below) District 4 City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to explain why her experience as a two-term councilmember makes her perfect for the position of District 4 County Supervisor.