San Diego Loyal entering year number four with new additions in Joe Corona and Palomar Health

San Diego Loyal entering year number four, what better way to enter a new season with a few new additions!

The Loyal with a new field name. Palomar Health signing on with the USL club to become their official healthcare provider.

Secondly, Joe Corona being added to the roster! The Sweetwater grad and Xolos veteran bringing his Men’s National Team experience with him!