San Diego Loyal soccer team making moves off the pitch





San Diego Loyal soccer team is making a valiant and incredible effort to help conquer the Coronavirus Pandemic. On Tuesday morning Vice President of Soccer Operations and Manager Landon Donovan, assistant coaches Carrie Taylor, and Nate Miller talked with KUSI Sports Nick James about there partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital. Taking virtual challenge requests and fundraising to another level. Being on the pitch or not the team is stepping up to the plate to help those in need. If you would like to help and make a donation go to give.rchsd.org.