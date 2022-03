San Diego Loyal, YMCA, and Rady Children’s all team up to help youth soccer





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SD Loyal and the YMCA of San Diego have partnered together to create a “Youth Soccer Partnership” with Rady Children’s Hospital.

The SD Loyal only just opened their season Saturday night, winning 2-1 over the LA Galaxy II in the 2022 USL Championship season opener to a riotous crowd of 5,014 at Torero Stadium.

KUSI’s Brandon Stone has all the details.