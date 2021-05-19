San Diego Made Factory is back hosting pop up shops and events

Allie Wagner
Posted:

Allie Wagner

San Diego Made Factory in Logan Heights offers a unique space for creative minds to create. Founded in 2014 by Brittany Kaszas, Brook Dailey, Kristin Dinnis and Sarah Anderson, four local creative business owners, San Diego Made is a 12,000-sq-ft creative warehouse that features affordable studio rentals, a coworking space, an event space, and more. The space includes 28 individual studio and office spaces available to rent and a lively coworking space with private and flex desks.

San Diego Made will soon return to hosting monthly pop-shop shops, workshops, and small-scale markets, and semi-annual large-scale events like the Holiday Market and Spring Market. All products are curated, local, and support our local economy. They also have the space to host small workshops and events.

Categories: Good Morning San Diego