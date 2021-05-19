San Diego Made Factory is back hosting pop up shops and events

San Diego Made Factory in Logan Heights offers a unique space for creative minds to create. Founded in 2014 by Brittany Kaszas, Brook Dailey, Kristin Dinnis and Sarah Anderson, four local creative business owners, San Diego Made is a 12,000-sq-ft creative warehouse that features affordable studio rentals, a coworking space, an event space, and more. The space includes 28 individual studio and office spaces available to rent and a lively coworking space with private and flex desks.

San Diego Made will soon return to hosting monthly pop-shop shops, workshops, and small-scale markets, and semi-annual large-scale events like the Holiday Market and Spring Market. All products are curated, local, and support our local economy. They also have the space to host small workshops and events.