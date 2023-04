San Diego Made Spring Market to come to Little Italy, April 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Made Spring Market is coming to Little Italy on Sunday, April 23 from 11 AM to 6 PM at Julep Ave. in Little Italy.

This arts and crafts fair will feature over 85 markers’ wares, craft cocktails, beer, gourmet food trucks live music and more!

Allie Wagner went live at the San Diego Made Factory in Barrio Logan with details.