San Diego Magazine announces companywide layoffs, closing after 72 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Magazine has laid off almost its entire staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to its contributors Monday, the magazine’s editor in chief Erin Meanley Glenny said the monthly magazine will cease publication.

Voice of San Diego quoted publisher Jim Fitzpatrick as saying he intended to reopen when “the crisis passes.”

“San Diego Magazine is a 72-year-old brand and I will not let it die,” he said in a written message to Voice of San Diego. “This is hopefully a short pause.”

Fitzpatrick explained that due to widespread shutdowns of businesses across San Diego, the magazine could not produce content.

San Diego Magazine started publishing in 1948.