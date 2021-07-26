San Diego man calls out Dr. Wilma Wooten for using “propaganda” to scare the public





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the last San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, one San Diego man called out Dr. Wilma Wooten directly for using “propaganda” to mislead the public.

Shaun Frederickson, pointed out all the misleading information, what he called “propaganda,” that’s coming from our health officials.

He shared the video to his personal Instagram page with the caption, “Thanks for all the support! Over the past few years I’ve taken my energy from social media to focus on building up my friends, family, and local community. I wasn’t expecting any type of praise or notoriety for addressing the SD Board of Sups last week, I just had to speak on behalf of those who I love. We’ve endured this “pandemic” for 18 months with kindness although enraged. We had self control when we wanted to freak out. We held our tongue to avoid offending those who are fearful. We wore a damn mask. Well, it was a blessing to be given the opportunity to speak directly to the two people (Fletcher & Wooten) who are most responsible for the lockdowns/mandates in San Diego County and let them know I’m not alone we’ll no longer be silent.”

Frederickson is also asking the public to join him at the next Board of Supervisors meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17th at 8:00 AM.