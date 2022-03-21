San Diego man fights off homeless intruder armed with machete





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, a Mission Hills resident Eric Karnezis, had to fight off an intruder that his Ring camera detected while he wasn’t home.

Karnezis explained that the door the intruder was detected on is not used very often, and is a direct access to his guest house that his 70-year-old mother lives in.

He immediately left the restaurant he was at, and called 911 on his way back home. When he arrived, he said he saw the intruder “hunched over spying on his mom from the lower yard.” Karnezis then confronted him, and tackled him to the ground, but the intruder escaped and then pulled out a machete that he tried to hit Karnezis with.

Amazingly, Karnezis says he was then able to disarm him of the machete, when the intruder quickly jumped over his back fence and ran off through the canyon.

San Diego Police arrived a minute later and notified Karnezis they couldn’t do anything about it since they have no helicopter. SDPD said at a minimum, they would patrol the streets and get back to him.

As of Monday, nearly a week later, SDPD hasn’t gotten back to Karnezis.

Since SDPD wasn’t taking the situation seriously, Karnezis joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to talk about the dangerous experience and warn fellow San Diegans to always take extra safety measures when they leave the house.

At the time of this interview, the intruder pictured on the Ring doorbell camera is still on the loose in San Diego.