San Diego man indicted on selling ‘ghost guns’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 20-year-old San Diego man has been indicted on charges that he sold firearms without a license, as well as fentanyl pills, to undercover law enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Gavin Michael Adcock is accused of selling eight guns — seven of which were privately made “ghost guns” — ammunition and 61 fentanyl pills during four undercover purchases between November of last year and this January.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the investigation into Adcock began last summer when a San Diego Police Department detective found posts on OfferUp offering the sale of unfinished handgun lowers.

Among the seven ghost guns purchased, one was a machine gun and another was an AR-15-style firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Adcock allegedly claimed to have manufactured both guns himself.

He was arrested Thursday, at which time another gun and suspected fentanyl pills were seized, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The grand jury indictment charges Adcock with dealing firearms without a license, possession of a machine gun and distribution of fentanyl.