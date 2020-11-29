San Diego man shot in robbery attempt before crashing in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An 18-year-old man whose body was found in a vehicle that struck a wall in the Point Loma Heights community of San Diego was shot during an armed robbery, San Diego police said Saturday.

The victim was identified as Eduardo Salguero of San Diego, police said.

Salguero had been shot and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Officers were dispatched 6:16 p.m. Wednesday to the 3600 block of Midway Drive in response to several 911 calls regarding possible shots fired and a vehicle collision, Dobbs said.

“When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a gray Acura had collided with a retaining wall in the access road behind the businesses,” he said. “They located a male behind the wheel who was unresponsive. When they removed him from the vehicle, they discovered he had sustained at least one apparent gunshot wound.”

Detectives learned Salguero arranged to buy an item through Snapchat, Dobbs said. Salguero drove to the location to meet the sellers and when he arrived, two men entered his vehicle and one shot him prior to the crash.

The suspects were described as Hispanic between 20 and 30 years old in dark clothes, Dobbs said. It’s also believed the men suffered significant head, leg and arm injuries when Salguero drove into the wall.

The SDPD’s Homicide Unit urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting and crash to call them at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.