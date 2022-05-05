San Diego Mayor, hospitality, and business leaders push to reignite travel and tourism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria and several local hospitality and business industry organizations have joined together to highlight the importance of reigniting travel and tourism.

This week is National Travel & Tourism Week and the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the San Diego Tourism Authority, and San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and San Diego County Lodging Association have joined forces with the city’s mayor as leisure travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Julie Coker, President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how her organization is reigniting travel and tourism in San Diego.

San Diego remains one of the top-performing destinations in America in terms of tourism.

However, meetings, conventions, and events must make a full comeback before the industry can fully recover as they make up a huge part of the industry’s overall health.