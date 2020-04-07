San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer calls on all current and past medical workers to help treat COVID-19

Mayor Faulconer and City Leaders update on COVID-19 Mayor Faulconer and San Diego City leaders call on healthcare students, and/or workers who have retired to join the California Health Corps to fight COVID-19 Posted by KUSI News on Monday, April 6, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called Monday on all local medical residents, nursing students or former medical workers to register with the state to help treat an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

The mayor’s call to action follows last week’s creation by Gov. Gavin Newsom of the California Health Corps, a state-led effort to recruit additional healthcare professionals to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faulconer asked current residents and nursing students in San Diego, as well as retired healthcare professionals or former medical workers who moved onto a different career, to join up.

The mayor said those who register will be paid and receive malpractice insurance coverage.

“You’ll be given an opportunity to play a critical role in this public health emergency,” Faulconer said.

Those interested in signing up can visit www.sandiego.gov/coronavirus, which includes a link to the California Health Corps page.

Last week, Faulconer issued an order making all city properties available for use to treat COVID-19 patients, as he said it was expected that local hospitals will see a surge of new patients that could lead to overwhelmed hospitals and staffs.

“We are expecting some type of surge and we must be ready to provide the medical services necessary to save lives,” Faulconer said.