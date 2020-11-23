San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer strongly considers running for California Governor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Newsom has received recent backlash for his coronavirus restrictions and some calling for a change in Sacramento.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined Good Morning San Diego and said, “I am absolutely strongly considering it because we need new leadership in Sacramento,” when asked if he would run for governor.

Faulconer discussed his frustration with the Purple Tier and Limited Stay At Home Orders in San Diego and across California.